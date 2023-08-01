SPORT

Video: NPFL Board, Clubs To Hold First Consultative Meeting

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs are to meet with the newly inaugurated board of the league body on Thursday, August 3.

The meeting scheduled for the Sandralia hotel in Abuja would be the very first consultative meeting of the club Chairmen/General Managers of the 20 NPFL Clubs.

Whilst the agenda for the meeting was not stated in the invitation letter signed by Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer, the board members and club Chieftains are likely to hold discussions on the 2023/24 season which has tentatively been set to commence on August 26/27.

The meeting will also avail the new board the opportunity to share their vision and strategy to build on the momentum gained from the last season which the new Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye headed as an interim team.

“The board under my watch will build on the gains achieved last season especially now that we have the backing to operate as a properly constituted board”, Elegbeleye pledged.

The NPFL is returning this season with live streaming of games which can be accessed through mobile devices in Nigeria and across the globe.

The meeting on Thursday will also avail the board the opportunity to welcome the newly promoted clubs, namely Sporting Lagos, Kano Pillars, Katsina United and Heartland FC.

