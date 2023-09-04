Video: NPFL: Babaganaru Takes Charge At Gombe United

Mohammed Babaganaru has been unveiled as new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League club Gombe United.

The experienced tactician will take the place of Aliyu Zubair, who left the club at the end of last season.

Babaganaru was in charge of Lobi Stars in the 2023/24 season.

The gaffer’s contract was not renewed following the Makurdi club’s poor showing at the NPFL Championship Playoff.

His wealth of experience will be vital for Gombe United who managed to escape relegation last season.

Babaganaru once managed Kano Pillars, Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United.

The Savannah Scorpions will take on Sporting Lagos in their opening match of the season.

