SPORT

Video: NPFL: Babaganaru Takes Charge At Gombe United

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 7 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Mohammed Babaganaru has been unveiled as new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League club Gombe United.

The experienced tactician will take the place of Aliyu Zubair, who left the club at the end of last season.

Babaganaru was in charge of Lobi Stars in the 2023/24 season.

Read Also:Napoli Boss Demands More From Osimhen After Defeat To Lazio

PariPesa

The gaffer’s contract was not renewed following the Makurdi club’s poor showing at the NPFL Championship Playoff.

His wealth of experience will be vital for Gombe United who managed to escape relegation last season.

Babaganaru once managed Kano Pillars, Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United.

The Savannah Scorpions will take on Sporting Lagos in their opening match of the season.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 7 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Teams That Spent Heavily In The Summer Window

3 mins ago

Chelsea trio continue their individual training sessions at Cobham

15 mins ago

Three Chelsea players who will be in line for their debut after the international break

35 mins ago

Checkout The Best Football Matches Of All Time

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button