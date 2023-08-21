Video: NPFL: Abia Warriors Appoint Shorunmu New Goalkeeper Trainer

Abia Warriors have announced the appointment of Ike Shorunmu as their new goalkeeper’s coach.

The former Super Eagles goalie was unveiled by Abia Warriors chairman, John Obuh in a brief but impressive ceremony witnessed by members of management.





Obuh said he decided to go for the former Shooting Stars shot stopper because of his vast experience and antecedents hoping that his addition will be a big influence.

On his own, Shorunmu said he settled for Abia Warriors based on personal conviction and expressed confidence that the team will achieve greater success this season.

The 55-year-old was once goalkeeper’s trainer at Enyimba and Heartland.

He recently served as goalkeeper trainer of the Super Eagles.



