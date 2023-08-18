Video: Nottingham vs Sheffield United – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Nottingham vs Sheffield United – Following a 2-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal in their previous match, Nottingham Forest will not want a recurrence of this result. Nottingham Forest had 21% of the possession in that game, and two of their six shots on goal were on target.





Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Nottingham Forest in the 82nd minute. Arsenal’s opponents had 15 shots on goal, only seven of which were on target. Arsenal’s goals came from Eddie Nketiah (26′) and Bukayo Saka (32′).

Lately, Nottingham Forest matches have typically been exciting, with plenty of scoring anticipated. Ten of the 20 goals that both teams have scored in their last six meetings alone (averaging 3.33 goals per game) have been attributed to Nottingham Forest.

Based on their previus performance, Nottingham Forest have not lost against Sheffield United in the league in their last two encounters.

Sheffield United are looking to get back on track after losing their previous Premier League match against Crystal Palace. Sheffield United had eight shots on goal in that game, only one of which was on target, and 32% of the possession.

Conversely, Crystal Palace had 24 shots on goal, only eight of which were on target. Odsonne Édouard scored for Crystal Palace in the 49th minute. Sheffield United have conceded seven goals in five of its past six games.

The defence has not been holding up particularly well for Sheffield United recently. It should come as no surprise that there is no assurance that this pattern will carry over into the future.