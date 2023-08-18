Video: Nottingham vs Sheffield United – Predictions And Match Preview
Nottingham vs Sheffield United – Following a 2-1 Premier League loss to Arsenal in their previous match, Nottingham Forest will not want a recurrence of this result. Nottingham Forest had 21% of the possession in that game, and two of their six shots on goal were on target.
Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Nottingham Forest in the 82nd minute. Arsenal’s opponents had 15 shots on goal, only seven of which were on target. Arsenal’s goals came from Eddie Nketiah (26′) and Bukayo Saka (32′).
Lately, Nottingham Forest matches have typically been exciting, with plenty of scoring anticipated. Ten of the 20 goals that both teams have scored in their last six meetings alone (averaging 3.33 goals per game) have been attributed to Nottingham Forest.
Based on their previus performance, Nottingham Forest have not lost against Sheffield United in the league in their last two encounters.
Sheffield United are looking to get back on track after losing their previous Premier League match against Crystal Palace. Sheffield United had eight shots on goal in that game, only one of which was on target, and 32% of the possession.
Conversely, Crystal Palace had 24 shots on goal, only eight of which were on target. Odsonne Édouard scored for Crystal Palace in the 49th minute. Sheffield United have conceded seven goals in five of its past six games.
The defence has not been holding up particularly well for Sheffield United recently. It should come as no surprise that there is no assurance that this pattern will carry over into the future.
Sheffield United had faced Nottingham Forest away from home in their previous five league games, and had yet to triumph against them going into this encounter. Not favorable.
Nottingham vs Sheffield United – Betting Analysis
According to the statistics for their head-to-head matches dating back to March 11, 2018, Nottingham Forest have won two of the matches, Sheffield United has won two, and two have ended in a draw.
These matches yielded 13 goals, with The Blades scoring 7 and The Reds scoring 6. That means 2.17 goals per game. Sheffield United can score against Nottingham Forest, but it won’t be enough to win.
What are the top odds for this match?
Checking the betting prices for this game in the win-draw-win market, the win for Nottingham Forest is available for 1.9, backing the game to finish all-square is 3.5, and selecting a win for Sheffield United gets 4.4. They are the best of the bets available at present.
Nottingham vs Sheffield United – Head-to-Head
Our Prediction: Home Win or Draw
