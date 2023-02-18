Video: Nottingham Vs Manchester City – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nottingham vs Manchester City – The last time Nottingham Forest played, they lost 2-0 to Fulham in the Premier League. They will be looking to do better here after that.

In that game, Nottingham Forest had 50% of the possession and made 10 attempts on goal, scoring none. Two of Fulham’s 16 shots on goal were on target. Fulham’s goals were scored by Willian (17′) and Manor Solomon (88′).

The quantity of results with a “nil” in them has become a recurring outcome in Nottingham Forest’s recent games. A wager on “both teams to score” would have lost in as many as five of their previous six matches combined prior to this one. Of course, that pattern won’t necessarily continue here.

Considering the pregame information for Nottingham Forest, they have played five league games without a win against Manchester City and are unbeaten in their past seven home league games.

The last time Manchester City played in the Premier League, they won 3-1 against Aston Villa. In that game, Manchester City enjoyed 67% of the possession, and 9 of their 17 shots on goal were successful.

The goals were scored by Rodri (4′), Ilkay Gündoan (39′), and Riyad Mahrez (45′) for Manchester City. Aston Villa had five shots on goal, and two of them were successful. Aston Villa scored thanks to Ollie Watkins (61′).

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have averaged two goals per game during their last six games, with a total of 12 of their goal attempts being successful.

Manchester City have played Nottingham Forest away from home in the previous three league games, and they have never lost to them.

Nottingham vs Manchester City – Betting Analysis

Looking at their most recent head-to-head contests since August 30, 1999, Manchester City have won four, Nottingham Forest one, and one tie.

During those matches, they scored a combined total of 19 goals, with five coming from the Reds and 14 from the Citizens. This results in an average of 3.17 goals scored per game.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (hamstring injury), Omar Richards (broken leg), and Giulian Biancone (knee injury) will not be able to play for Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has no fitness worries going into this game because his team is fully healthy and prepared.

Although Nottingham Forest are likely to get through this Manchester City team’s defence in this game, a single goal is unlikely to turn the tide.

What are the top odds for the game?

In terms of the bookies’ odds on the 90-minute result market, staking on Nottingham Forest is best priced at 9. Betting on a drawn result is 5.75, and selecting the win for Manchester City gets you 1.3. Those are the most competitive market prices offered at the current time.

Nottingham vs Manchester City: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Away to Win



