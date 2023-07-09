SPORT

Video: Nottingham Forest Step Up Interest In Iheanacho

Premier League club, Nottingham Forest have started negotiations to sign Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City.

Iheanacho is among the players looking to leave Leicester City this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old also have offer from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

There is also interest in the Nigerian international from Turkish clubs, Besiktas and Trabzonspor.

Iheanacho joined Leicester City from Manchester City in 2019.

The forward has one-year left on his contract with Leicester City.

A move to Nottingham Forest would see him link up with his compatriots Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

