Video: Nottingham Forest Legend Talks Up Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest legend Garry Birtles has showered encomium on Taiwo Awoniyi following his impressive display in the Reds 2-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Awoniyi was a major doubt for the game after recently returning to training due to injury.

The striker however came off the bench to score Steve Cooper’s side only goal of the game.

Birtles, a former Forest forward who won the European Cup with the club in 1979 and 1980 has nothing but praise for the 26-year-old.

“The second half Steve changed it well. Maybe, it would have been nice to see the two lads come on earlier; Elanga and Awoniyi,” he told the Garibaldi Red Podcast:

“When Awoniyi came on, that goal was just brilliant. You talk about Saka’s goal it was great but I was just so impressed with the desire of Awoniyi when he came on.

“I just watched him and he sprinted the length of that field, it was unreal. The ground he made up was absolutely stunning. The final ball for Elanga was just perfect for a striker, it was terrific.”

The Nigeria international scored 10 goals in 27 Premier League appearances for the Tricky Trees last season.

