Video: Nottingham Forest Interested In Sanusi

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a move for Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi.

According to Portuguese news outlet, O Jogo, the Tricky Trees are keen to add the Nigeria international to their squad.


The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs in England in the past.

Sanusi was close to a move to West Ham United last summer.

Nottingham Forest are ready to pay €15m including add-ons for the Nigeria international.

The left-back joined Porto from Santa Clara in 2020.

He has scored four times in 67 league appearances for the Dragons.


