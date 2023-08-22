Video: Noni Madueke’s Father Scouts Nigeria For Talents, Keeps Mum On Son’s International Future

Noni Madueke may be yet to decide his international future as his dad Ifeanyi Madueke has refused to make any comment on the issue following his visit to Nigeria.

The Chelsea forward father was in Uyo over the weekend on the invitation of Superstars Academy president and NFF Youth Football Development Committee member Victor Apugo for a scouting visit.





The senior Madueke revealed his delight to be in the country and the quality of talents he has seen but insisted that talent must be marched with hard work.

“I’m happy to be in the country. I’ve been impressed with the quality of facility they have here in Uyo and I’ve also seen some talented players, but they need to put in more hardwork to achieve their dreams. I look forward to being here in November for the Superstars scouting tournament,” said Madueke.

He however refused to give anything away when questioned on the international future of his son Noni, insisting that he won’t make any comment on that for now.



The 21-year-old Noni was born in London and has represented the Three Lions of England at various youth levels.

However, Madueke is also eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents, who are of Nigerian origin.

Under the current FIFA rule, Madueke can switch international allegiance to Nigeria as he is only 21 and has not played for England at the senior level.

While thanking Madueke for honoring his invitation, Apugo urged him to use his influence and contact to contribute to the discovery and development of talents from Nigeria.