Video: No Strings Attached –Hermoso Downplays Mutual

Spanish star, Jennifer Hermoso has downplayed the incident where the country’s FA President, Luis Rubiales kissed her on the lips during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony.

Hermoso, 33, released a statement to the media after the controversial kiss went viral and attracted strong criticism of Rubiales, 45.

The incident occurred as the Spanish players collected their winners’ medals.

An apparently excited Rubiales went around hugging and kissing every player on the cheek.

When he got to Hermoso, who is the all-time top scorer for both FC Barcelona Femení and the Spanish Women’s team, he grabbed her by the head and kissed her on the lips.

Rubiales followed up the kiss with an announcement to the players that a trip to Ibiza – a reward for winning the World Cup – would also be a chance to ‘celebrate the wedding of Jenni and Luis Rubiales’.

However, Hermoso has now released a statement to the Spanish press to end the commotion that has been created, insisting there is no need to over analyse a gesture of friendship.

Hermoso said, “It was a completely spontaneous mutual gesture due to the immense joy of winning a World Cup.

“The president [Rubiales] and I have a great relationship.

“There is no need to over analyse a gesture of friendship and gratitude.”



