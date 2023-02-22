Video: No Room For Errors Against Egypt

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has admonished the Flying Eagles players to avoid making silly errors at the back if they are to overcome Egypt in today’s 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against the Junior Teranga Lions of Senegal in their first match at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, but still have a chance to qualify.

At Under-20 level, Nigeria and Egypt have faced each other six times. Nigeria have won three (3) of the meetings, while Egypt have won two (2) with one match ending in a draw.

The last meeting was in the semi-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, with the Egyptians claiming victory after a 2-0 result.

However, in a chat with the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, he told Completesports.com that the Flying Eagles must ensure they keep their defence watertight against Egypt.

He also warned the team to avoid conceding early goals.

“There is no doubt that the Flying Eagles are under pressure to win today’s game against Egypt after failing to pick a point against Senegal.

“But then, the game has come and gone and attention must be focused in today’s encounter against Egypt. I am still confident the team can qualify from the group but they must have to do it in a hard way.

“They must ensure their is no room for error if they are to beat Egypt. It’s an important game for Nigeria and I am optimistic the players will make us proud.”

