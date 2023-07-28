SPORT

Video: No Injury Worries In Super Falcons Camp

Super Falcons media officer Oluchi Tobechukwu has allayed the fears of Nigerians over injuries worries after Thursday’s big win against Australia.

The Falcons recorded a shock 3-2 win against the co-hosts in Group B to go top.

However some of the Falcons players suffered various injuries in the encounter.

Player of the Match winner Osinachi Ohale was kicked in the stomach after putting Nigeria 2-1 ahead while Halimotu Ayinde twisted her ankle.

Also, right-back Michelle Alozie received a knock during the hard fought fixture.

But speaking on Sports Breakfast Show on Brila FM, Tobechukwu said the affected players are fine.

“They are good, a lot of knocks during the match even prior to that we’ve had Desire Oparanozie on the bench recovering from knocks almost fully fit.

“I saw Ohale last night before going to bed she was walking fine so they should be good before our next game.“

Tobechukwu expressed gratitude to Nigerians both at home and in Australia whose support has served as motivation for the Falcons to go out there to do the unthinkable.

She stated that the Falcons’ target now is to finish top in Group B so that they will remain in Brisbane.

