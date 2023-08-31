Video: No Grants For NPFL Clubs In 2023/24 Season -Enakhena

Chairman of Sporting Lagos Godwin Enakhena has revealed that there will be no takeoff grants for Nigeria Professional Football League clubs in the 2023/24 season.

At the start of the 2022/23 season all the clubs were given N10m each.

In a series of tweets Enakhena divulged that the winner of the NPFL will get a minimum of N100m asides other plans for the league.



“What the NPFL board said was that there was no takeoff grant for clubs this season, unlike last season the teams got N10 million each before the season started. On prize money this will be communicated later to the teams.

“Chairman of the NPFL, Hon Gbenga Elegbeye just told me that while there won’t be take off grants for clubs, the winner will get a minimum of N100m, this is aside other plans for the league. All games on Saturday because of the Super Eagles, Sao Tome & Principe on Sunday,” the tweet reads.

Enyimba of Aba are the current Nigerian Premier League champions.

