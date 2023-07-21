Video: Nnadozie Super Falcons’ Saviour —CAF
Confederation of African Football (CAF) has described Chiamaka Nnadozie as the Super Falcons saviour in their opening game at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.
In Friday’s Group B game in Melbourne, a resolute Falcons side held Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw.
Nnadozie was brilliant for the Falcons as she made important saves in the one-side tie.
The 22-year-old then capped her superb performance with a 50th minute penalty save.
Praising the shot stopper for her heroics, CAF wrote on their women’s football Twitter handle:”Super Falcons‘ saviour!
“Chiamaka Nnadozie excelled in her nation’s World Cup opener with a saved penalty, a clean sheet, and a Player of the Match award! 👏“
Nnadozie will hope to help the Falcons overcome co-hosts Australia in their second Group B game on Thursday, July 27.
