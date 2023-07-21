Video: Nnadozie Named Player Of The Match In Super Falcons Draw

Chiamaka Nnadozie was named Player of the Match after helping Nigeria’s Super Falcons to a 0-0 draw against Canada in their 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup Group B opening game.

Nnadozie was the standout performer in the second game in Group B after putting up a five-star display.

The 22-year-old marked her performance with a brilliant penalty save early in the second half.

It was the third meeting between the Super Falcons and Canada at the senior women’s World Cup.

After three encounters, the Falcons are yet to lose to Canada, claiming one win and two draws.

The nine-time African champions will take on co-hosts Australia in their second Group B game on July 27.

Australia opened the competition with a hard fought 1-0 win against Republic of Ireland.

