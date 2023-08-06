Video: Nigeria’s House Of Reps Congratulates D’ Tigress, Sues For Peace Among Sports Stakeholders

Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’ Tigress, have received a commendation from the Chairman House of Reps Committee on Sports, Honourable Ekene Adams Abubakar for their sterling performance at the Afro Basketball Championship in Rwanda.

The Nigerian team were crowned champions for the 4th consecutive time after they defeated Senegal by 84- 74 to emerge champions in Kigali, Rwanda.

“Congratulations to our girls for winning the Afro Basketball Championship, they are truly the champion of Africa. This victory is heartwarming and an indication that they can rule the world if given the opportunity,” Abubakar stated.

“This shows that hard work, commitment and team spirit pays. We are glad that these girls keep soaring. We are indeed proud of the team and we will continue to give them necessary support to excel. We celebrate a great team and their performance should spur the Falcons to victory against England in the Women’s World Cup on going in Australia and New Zealand “

Abubakar also said Nigerian athletes’ welfare must be given priority so that they can be highly motivated to do the country proud.

“We shall continue to give needed support to all sports so that Nigerian athletes can attain their potentials. If our athletes are properly trained, motivated and encouraged, they can compete with the best teams in the world. We will encourage every sports and not just football because Nigeria is a great sporting nation.”

Abubakar also called on all stakeholders to embrace peace in order to ensure that sponsors support sports development Nigeria.

He added: “Sports can only thrive when there is peace among all stakeholders. No corporate organizations will invest their money where they don’t get returns on their investments. No investor will bring his money where there is crisis or infighting.

“Let’s all come together to restore Nigerian lost glory by working as a peaceful, united entity. We should create the right synergy among all the stakeholders.”



