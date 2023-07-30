Video: Nigeria’s High Commissioner In Australia Thumbs Up Super Falcons

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Australia, Anderson Madubike on Saturday reiterated that the Super Falcons have provided himself, officials of the Nigeria High Commission and indeed all members of the Nigerian community in Australia huge bragging rights with their win over the Matildas on Thursday evening.

“I can tell you that we are very happy. Now, we walk with a fresh spring in our steps anywhere we go in the whole of Australia. The Super Falcons have done us proud and we want them to continue winning,” Madubike said in Brisbane.

The diplomat, who alongside his mission staff have worked assiduously to mobilize Nigerians across the huge territory that is Australia to support and encourage the Super Falcons since they arrived here, spoke as he hosted some board members and Management staff of the NFF at a place nicknamed Little Lagos in Brisbane.

“What we have been doing for the team is nothing special; these are the things that any mission should do for a Nigerian team wherever they find themselves. However, we are overjoyed that our little efforts have not gone in vain. The Falcons are making us happy and we believe they can go all the way,” said Madubike, who previously served in South Africa and China.

In his response, NFF’s 1st Vice President, Felix Anyansi-Agwu thanked the High Commissioner and his officials for being at the disposal of the team and going to lengths to support and encourage Nigeria’s campaign at the finals.

