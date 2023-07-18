Video: Nigeria’s Badminton Coach, Maria Omonehin Seeks Support For Bone Surgery

Nigeria and Lagos State Badminton coach, Omonehin Maria needs your support for her ongoing bone grafting surgery.

Surgery Background:

In 2018, Coach Maria survived an auto crash that kill a number of people in the bus after she was returning to Lagos from a national engagement in Abuja. The consequence of that auto crash for her was a broken leg with a big injury. She went through surgery and was on a wheelchair for a year as she had to learn how to walk on both feet again.

Coach Maria’s Progress:

At the middle of 2020, coach Maria was back on her feet and fully and actively back coaching national and state players again.

Coach Maria’s Relapse:

In late 2022, she suffered a relapse in her full recovery as she started noticing a spreading open wound on the operated leg. This wound kept increasing and later infected her bone.

In early 2023, Doctors told her she needed immediate surgery to save the leg. She would need to go through bone grafting if she was going to walk again. In mid-June this year coach Maria traveled to India for the three-phase surgical procedure after getting some support from family, friends, colleagues and sympathizers.

Coach Maria’s Bone Surgery Progress

Coach Maria has now gone through all three stages of her bone and skin grafting surgical procedure. However, she now needs more of our financial assistance to complete the full medical procedure in faraway India to help her return back to Nigeria and eventually to walking and doing the job she loves to do all over again.

Support:

Kindly support coach Maria to reach her target of two (2) million Naira by donating to her account number

Account number: 0005662787

Account name: Omonehin Oby Mariah

Bank name: Guarantee Trust Bank

You can also donate in USD using the GoFundeMe link: https://gofund.me/587e3eaf

