Video: Nigeria’s 1976 Olympic Team, 1980 AFCON Squad To Be Honoured At Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame

Members of Nigeria’s 1976 Montreal Olympic team and the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations Green Eagles squad, will be honoured at the Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame.

The event will take place on Friday, July 28, 2023, at at a gala evening at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Prior to the Nigerian sports legend being honoured, there will be the unveiling of the historic Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) also on July 28.

The two events will be sponsored by Chairman/CEO of Air Peace Allen Onyema.

The Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame is the initiative of legendary Green Eagles winger, 1980 AFCON winner and member of the football team to the 1976 Monreal Olympic Segun Odegbami.

The former IICC/Shooting Stars player would also be a recipient of the prizes as one of the sports heroes.

The unveiling of the Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame at the NIIA will be under the chairmanship of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Investiture of the Air Peace Sports Diplomacy Ambassadors at Eko Hotel will be under the chairmanship of the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Limited, Mr. Hans Essaadi.

Among top dignitaries expected to grace the event are Filbert Bayi, former Tanzanian middle distance runner, one of Africa’s greatest athletes in history and African-American legendary former sprinter, Olympic Gold and Bronze medalist, Ron Freeman.

Also, expected at the historic event are the CEO of OlympAfrica, Allasanne Thierno Diack and radical political scholar, historian, cultural and social activist from South Africa, Dr. Biki Minyuku.

At the Wall of Fame at NIIA, all the sports heroes would have their names written in gold.

According to Onyema, at a press conference, the these athletes who are still alive would not only be honoured and celebrated, they would also be named Air Peace Ambassadors.

Onyema said they would enjoy the airline’s 12 complimentary return tickets on domestic routes annually and one international flight to any of the airline’s foreign destinations until they pass away in addition to a special cash reward that would be announced at the gala event holding on July 28.

In 1980 the then Green Eagles of Nigeria lifted the Africa Cup of Nations Cup for the first time inside the main bowl of the National Stadium in Lagos after beating the Desert Warriors of Algeria 3 – 0.

Odegbami scored two goals against the Algerians to land Nigeria’s first of three AFCON titles.

In 1976, a Nigerian contingent of athletes had arrived in Montreal, Canada for the Olympic Games, with Odegbami also part of the Nigeria football team.

After the Nigerian athletes had spent one week in camp preparing for the games, the military government at the time decided to boycott the games to protest the apartheid regime and racism in South Africa.

The announcement was made on the eve of the opening of the games and Nigeria alongside 27 other African countries boycotted the games and all the athletes returned home.

Nigeria’s move to champion an African boycott of the games led to the end of apartheid in South Africa and the release of Nelson Mandela from prison after 27 years.

1976 Montreal Athletics Team

Kolawole Abdullahi, 100m /4 X 100m relay (late)

Ruks Bazunu, 100m / 4 X 100m relay (USA)

Moses Adebayo Adebanji, 4 X 100m relay (USA)

Edward Ofili, 100m/200m/4 X 100m relay (late)

Mark Olomu, 4 X 100m relay, Sapele

Chuks Abigide, 4 X 100m relay, USA

John Okoro, Long Jump (Late)

Charlton Ehizuelen, Long and Triple Jumps, USA

Moses Akporowho, Long Jump, (Late)

Godwin Obasogie, 110m, Hurdles, USA

Graywood Oruwari, 110m, Hurdles, USA

Modupe Oshikoya, 100m, Long Jump, Pentathlon, USA

Gloria Ayanlaja, 400m, USA

Bruce T. Ijirigho, 400m/4 X 400m relay, USA

Dele Udoh, 400m, 4 X 400m relay (Late)

Felix Imadiyi, 400m, 4 X 400m relay, USA

Benjamin Omodhiale, 4 X 400m relay, USA

Rotimi Peters, 4 X 400m relay, USA

Dennis Otono, 400m Hurdles, USA

Taiwo Ogunjobi, 400m hurdles (Late)

1976 Montreal Olympic Football Team

Emmanuel Okala, Enugu

Joseph Erico (Late)

Andrew Atuegbu, USA

Sanni Mohammed, Accra, Ghana

Mudashiru Lawal (Late)

Christian Chukwu, Enugu

Godwin Odiye, USA

Kelechi Emetiole (Late)

Haruna Ilerika (Late)

Adekunle Awesu (Late)

Thompson Usiyan (Late)

Alloysius Atuegbu (Late)

Baba Otu Mohammed (Jos)

Jide Dina (Late)

Samuel Ojebode (Late)

Patrick Ekeji, USA, NA

Segun Odegbami, Lagos

Montreal 1976 Swimming Squad

John Ebito – USA

Montreal 1976 Boxing Squad

Obisia Nwankpa , Lagos

Davidson Andeh (Late)

L. Obagoriola, Lagos

1980 Africa Cup of Nations Team

Best Ogedegbe (Late)

Moses Effiong – Calabar

Emmanuel Okala – Enugu

John Orlando – Accra

David Adiele – Owerri

Okey Isima (Late)

Segun Odegbami – Abeokuta

Felix Owolabi – Ibadan

Godwin Odiye – USA

Christian Chukwu – Enugu

Adokie Amiesimaka – Port Harcourt

Charles Bassey – Calabar

Tunde Bamidele (Late)

Kadiri Ikhana – Abeokuta

Mudashiru Lawal (Late)

Henry Nwosu – Lagos

Ifeanyi Onyedika – Enugu

Frank Onwuachi – Asaba

Martin Eyo (Late)

Shefiu Mohammed – Jalingo

Alloysius Atuegbu (Late)

Sylvanus Okpala – Enugu

