Video: Nigerian Goalkeeper Signs First Pro-Contract With Romanian Club

A 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper, Joseph Kelachukwu, has signed a one year contract with CSM Unirea Alba Lulia FC of Romania.

Kelachukwu until his recent contract was the number one goalkeeper of Ejike Ugboaja FC of Abuja, Nigeria, a non-league side.

In a chat, Kelachukwu said he was happy that he is going to take his career to a professional level where he hopes to come back one day to render his service to the nation.

However, he vowed to represent Nigeria well in his foreign club while appreciating the management of CSM Unirea Alba Lulia for finding him worthy to play for them and to the management of Ejike Ugboaja FC for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent to the world.

He said “I am ready to give my best to my new club as I prepare to join my teammates over there in Romania on Saturday.”

Reacting, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ejike Ugboaja FC, Christopher Ejike Ugboaja said the signing of Kelachukwu will open doors for others, adding that they have good players in the club who can be the likes of Ronaldo, Messi, Okocha, Kanu and the rest of great players in the world.

He said the objective of the club is to raise good players, send them abroad so that they will come back in future to serve their fatherland.

“I served Nigeria as a basketball player in all grade competitions including Olympics, so what we are doing here is to train players who will come back to serve their fatherland just as I did,” he said.

Kelachukwu will depart Nigeria later tonight to join his teammates in Romania on Saturday.

He was on duty for Ejike Ugboaja FC on Wednesday in a pre-season warm-up match against J One Academy where he made several saves in an encounter that ended 1-0 in favour of his club.

The match off course was his final game in Nigeria. Meanwhile, CSM Unireal lulia has announced his arrival to the club on Saturday.

