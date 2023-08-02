Video: Nigerian Forward Set To Join Ligue 1 Club Montpellier

Nigeria forward Jerome Akor will complete his move to Ligue 1 club, Montpellier this week.

Norwegian club Lillestrom and Montpellier have already agreed a transfer fee of €4m for the striker.

Akor will be a direct replacement for Stephy Mavdidi who has joined Sky Bet Championship club, Leicester City.

The former Flying Eagles player has interest from other club but has decided to join Montpellier.

The 23-year-old is the leading scorer in Norway this season with 15 goals and three assists from 15 games.

Akor joined Lillestrom from another Norwegian Sogndal in 2022.

He scored 23 goals in 37 appearance for the Canaries.

