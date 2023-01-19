Video: Nigerian Forward Set To Become Chelsea’s Sixth Signing In January Transfer Window

Chelsea have agreed a £29m deal in principle with PSV Eindhoven to sign England-born Nigerian winger Noni Madueke.

According to Sky Sports, there are still final details to sort out in the deal but Madueke is preparing to travel to England.



Madueke started his youth career at Premier League club Crystal Palace before moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

He left Spurs in 2018 for PSV Eindhoven, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the 2020-21 campaign and scoring nine goals in 35 games last season.

There was a feeling PSV would not want to sell him because they already sold Cody Gakpo to Liverpool this window, but it is understood Chelsea were very insistent.

The deal will take Chelsea’s spending in this window to £190m, having already spent £270m in the summer, and to £460m since Todd Boehly took over the club.

Madueke will become Chelsea’s sixth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.

Madueke has represented England at youth level, scoring twice in a qualifier against Denmark under-17 and was a squad member at the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

