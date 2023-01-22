Video: Nigerian Forward Joins Libyan Club Al Ahli

Libyan giants, Al Ahli have signed Nigerian striker John Ebuka on loan for the rest of the season.

Ebuka joined the Tripoli-based club from Egyptian Premier League club, Ceramica Cleopatra.

Al Ahli have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Egyptian club, Zamalek were also keen on signing the forward.

Ebuka hit the headlines after scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 33 outings for modest Egytian side, Ceramica Cleopatra.

The 26-year-old has only managed to score three goals in 15 league outings for Ceramica Cleopatra this season.

Al Ahli currently sit third in group B of the Libyan Premier League with 15 points, eight behind leaders Al Ittihad.

