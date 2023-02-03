Video: Nigerian Billionaire Close To Buying Sheffield United For £90m

Nigerian billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi is closing in on a £90m takeover of Sky Bet Championship club, Sheffield United.

The technology entrepreneur net worth is about £7bn.

The takeover bid is now the subject of the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test, but no problems have been flagged so far.

Sheffield United are fighting hard for a return to English Premier League.

The Blades were hit with a transfer embargo last moth after they failed to keep up payment installment on signings.

They were prevented from buying a player for the next 18 months unless they win promotion.

The American Henry Mauriss was close to buying the club last year only for the takeover to collapse after he failed the EFL’s test.

However, The Times reports that the latest bid from Dozy Mmobuosi for the club is much more viable.

