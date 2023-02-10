Video: Nice Vs AC Ajaccio – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nice vs AC Ajaccio – After their most recent result, a 1-3 Ligue 1 triumph over Marseille, Nice are looking to win again. OGC Nice controlled 42% of the game’s possession, and 8 of their 14 shots on goal were successful.

Sofiane Diop (38′), Gatan Laborde (44′), and Bilal Brahimi (85′) scored goals for Nice. Marseille made 22 goal attempts, and five of them were successful. Marseille scored in the 60th minute through Ruslan Malinovsky.

The Nice backline has put in a lot of work, as evidenced by their most recent results. Nice have been aggressive defensively, as evidenced by the three goals that have gotten past their keeper in their last six games. But there’s no guarantee that pattern will continue in this game.

Their prior outcomes reveal that Nice have won all four of their prior league games against AC Ajaccio and have gone six home league games without a loss.

After losing to Nantes in their previous matchup in Ligue 1, AC Ajaccio and their supporters will be hoping for a better outcome this time.

AC Ajaccio had 43% of the possession in that game and made 8 attempts on goal, with 2 of them going in. Three of Nantes’ seven attempts at goal were on target. Nantes scored goals through Evann Guessand (64′) and Ludovic Blas (89′).

It is important to note that AC Ajaccio have scored just three goals in their last six games, which is a depressing result. The combined goal total of the opposing teams in those games, L’Ours, was similarly equal to 15.

Nice vs AC Ajaccio – Betting Analysis

Looking at their most recent head-to-head matches, which date back to 04/02/2012, Nice have won three of them, AC Ajaccio have won one, and there have been two draws.

During those matches, the two clubs combined for a total of 8 goals, with Les Aiglons scoring 6 of them and L’Ours contributing 2 of them. This results in an average of 1.33 goals scored per game.

The last league meeting between these teams took place on Ligue 1 Match Day 7 on September 11, 2022, with AC Ajaccio defeating Nice 0-1 in that game.

In that contest, AC Ajaccio had 44% of the possession, and 3 of their 9 shots on goal were successful. Three of Nice’s 12 shots on goal were successful. In the 65th second, Andy Delort scored. Eric Wattellier served as the referee.

Nice manager Didier Digard has only one fitness concern, but the team is strong and there aren’t many selection issues. Marcin Bulka is out due to a shoulder injury.

Olivier Pantaloni, the manager of AC Ajaccio, is presently dealing with fewer team alternatives. This list doesn’t include Youssouf Koné (sprained ankle), Yoann Touzghar (stretched ligament), Thomas Mangani (pneumothorax), or Mathieu Coutadeur (adductor problems).

When Nice line up against AC Ajaccio, who may find it challenging to score, we think they should generate enough opportunities to score more than one goal.

What are the best odds for the game?

Looking at what the bookmakers’ view is of this game in the win-draw-win market, a victory for Nice can be had for 1.58, betting on the draw is 3.8 and selecting the winner to be AC Ajaccio will get you 6.5. These are the best of the returns offered right now.

Nice vs AC Ajaccio: Head -to- Head

Our Prediction: Under 3.5 Goals



