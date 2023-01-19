SPORT

Video: Nice Increase Offer For Moffi To €20m

Ligue 1 club, OGC Nice have increased their offer for Lorient striker, Terem Moffi.

According to Ouest-France, Nice have offered €17m and €3m worth of bonuses.

Les Aiglons have already offered €15m and €18m, for Moffi but both offers were rejected by Lorient.

Premier League club, West Ham United are also keen on the striker but he does wish to move to England.

The Nigeria international has scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Lorient this season.

The 23-year-old arrived Lorient from Belgian Pro League outfit, Kortjrik for €8m in 2020.

Moffi has scored 35 goals in 90 games since his arrival in Brittany.

