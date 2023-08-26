Video: NFF Yet To Take Decision On Super Eagles Coach –Gusau

President of Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Musa Gusau says that the Nigerian football ruling body has not made any decision regarding the contract situation of Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, Completesports.com exclusively reports.

There have been various reports on the contract of Peseiro whose first contract expired last month with the NFF making plans to replace him with local coaches. There were also media reports that the Portuguese coach has been asked to go.

“We have not sacked Peseiro. We have yet to take a decision on the Super Eagles coach,” Gusau told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat.

Also Read: Rufai Targets Super Eagles Coaching Job

“It is not true, we have not taken a decision. When we do, it will be made public. ”

The NFF President has earlier told a Lagos-based radio station in an interview that the country’s football ruling body will take a decision based on the recommendation of the Technical Committee.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the newly constituted NFF Technical Committee, Alhaji Sheriff Ahlan Inuwa, when asked about the fate of Peseiro as Super Eagles coach, said: “We have not met and I am not aware of sacking anybody or the appointment of interim coaches.”

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.