Video: NFF Must Not Hesitate To Pay Falcons Outstandi

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, has told the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to pay the Super Falcons whatever money is being owed the players.

Wright said this on Thursday following the Super Falcons’ 3-2 win over Australia in their second group match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Reacting after Nigeria defeated co-hosts, Australia 3-2 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday, Wright urged NFF to do the needful.

Pay them!!!!!! @thenff ???? Ian Wright []

Recall that Super Falcons Coach, Randy Waldrum has been at loggerheads with the NFF in recent weeks over different issues ranging from the team list for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, preparations and non-payment of salaries.

