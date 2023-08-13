Video: Neymar On Verge Of Transfer To Al-Hilal

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr has agreed a deal to join Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal this ongoing summer transfer window.

According to L’Equipe, Neymar has reached an agreement to join the Saudi Arabian club. He is set to sign a two year contract.

The fee for Neymar is in the region of £90 million. His contract is reportedly worth a whooping £138 million.

Al-Hilal previously presented a £259 million bid for Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe which was turned down by the youngster.

Neymar was linked with a loan deal to Laliga champions Barcelona this current summer transfer window but the deal didn’t materialize with the 31 year old supposedly favouring a move to Asia.

Neymar will join the likes of Sadio Mane, Ruben Neves, Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Henderson, Karim Benzema and Kaludou Koulibaly who joined the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al-Nassr in the January transfer window this year.

Neymar tallied up 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 French Ligue 1 matches last season.

Paris Saint-Germain won the French League for the record 11th time after garnering 85 points from 38 games.

