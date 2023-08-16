Video: Neymar: I Didn’t Join Saudi Pro League Because Of Money

Former Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar has denied reports circulating in the media that he joined Saudi Pro League because of money.

Recall that Neymar joined Al Hilal on a two-year deal and will be earning £129.4 million per year.

Neymar has been widely accused of leaving Europe because of the eye-watering cash he has been offered in Saudi.

The Brazilian said that rather than money, his move to the Middle East was motivated by his desire to ‘be a global player’.

“I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.”

