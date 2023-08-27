Video: Newcastle Will Be A Tough Opponent For Liverpool –Elliot

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott reckons that Newcastle United will be a tough opponent for the Reds in their clash on Sunday, August 27 at St James Park.

Both teams prepare for their third clash of their Premiership season as they look to move up the table.





Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com that every game this season will be a challenge.

“It’s going to be another massive challenge,” Elliott said

“Each and every game is going to be a challenge this season, teams are better and better and players that are coming in are world class as well. Newcastle especially with their teams and their ways and the way they set out, it’s going to be another tough opponent.”

Elliott has made two appearances in the Premier League this season. Liverpool are currently eighth position on the Premier League table having acquired four points after matchday two.

