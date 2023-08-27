Video: Newcastle Vs Liverpool – Predictions And Match Preview
Newcastle vs Liverpool – After losing 1-0 to Manchester City in their previous Premier League match, Newcastle United will be looking for a better outcome this time around.
Newcastle United had 40% of the game’s possession and made seven attempts at goal, but none of them was successful. Manchester City, on the other hand, made 14 total attempts, including four shots at goal, with only one of them being successful. For Manchester City, Julian Alvarez scored in the 31st minute.
Newcastle United have only rarely been able to hold out for the entire 90 minutes of recent encounters. The fact that Newcastle United has been scored against in five of their last six games while also surrendering six goals will be of concern to them. It will be intriguing to watch if or not that trend continues in this game.
Liverpool will enter the match riding high after defeating Bournemouth 3-1 in their previous Premier League match.
Liverpool enjoyed 65% of the possession in that game and made 26 total attempts, including ten shots at goal, three of which were successful. Luis Daz (28′), Mohamed Salah (36′), and Diogo Jota (62′) scored the goals for Liverpool.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, had 13 total attempts, including five shots at goal, with only one of them finding the target. For Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo scored after 3 minutes.
Liverpool have scored 13 goals overall in their last six matches. On every one of those occasions, Liverpool have also been successful in scoring. They have allowed seven goals to fall into their net during that period.
Newcastle vs Liverpool – Betting Analysis
Looking back at their previous head-to-head encounters from December 30, 2020, we can see that Newcastle United have not had strong results in these games.
They haven’t been able to win anything at all, while Liverpool have demolished them, winning 67% of the games they’ve played.
Throughout those games, the two clubs combined for a total of 12 goals, with three coming from The Magpies and nine coming from The Reds. Every game, on average, two goals were scored.
On Premier League Match Day 24, on February 18, 2023, Newcastle United lost to Liverpool 0-2 at St. James’ Park in their previous league matchup.
In that game, Newcastle United had 37% of the possession, and none of their 14 total efforts on goal were successful.
Just two of Liverpool’s 13 total attempts on goal were on target. The goals came from Darwin Nez (10′) and Cody Gakpo (17′). Anthony Taylor served as the official.
When all things are considered, Liverpool should have enough to defeat Newcastle United at St. James Park today; however, it might not be enough to escape a loss.
What are the best odds for this match?
Turning to the betting odds on the 90-minute result market, a victory for Newcastle United is best priced at 2.23, betting on the draw is 3.85, and taking a punt on the winner to be Liverpool gets 2.98. They’re the best market prices offered at this very moment.
Newcastle vs Liverpool – Head-to-Head
Our Prediction: Both Teams to Score
