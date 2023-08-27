Video: Newcastle Vs Liverpool – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Newcastle vs Liverpool – After losing 1-0 to Manchester City in their previous Premier League match, Newcastle United will be looking for a better outcome this time around.





Newcastle United had 40% of the game’s possession and made seven attempts at goal, but none of them was successful. Manchester City, on the other hand, made 14 total attempts, including four shots at goal, with only one of them being successful. For Manchester City, Julian Alvarez scored in the 31st minute.

Newcastle United have only rarely been able to hold out for the entire 90 minutes of recent encounters. The fact that Newcastle United has been scored against in five of their last six games while also surrendering six goals will be of concern to them. It will be intriguing to watch if or not that trend continues in this game.

Liverpool will enter the match riding high after defeating Bournemouth 3-1 in their previous Premier League match.

Liverpool enjoyed 65% of the possession in that game and made 26 total attempts, including ten shots at goal, three of which were successful. Luis Daz (28′), Mohamed Salah (36′), and Diogo Jota (62′) scored the goals for Liverpool.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, had 13 total attempts, including five shots at goal, with only one of them finding the target. For Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo scored after 3 minutes.

Liverpool have scored 13 goals overall in their last six matches. On every one of those occasions, Liverpool have also been successful in scoring. They have allowed seven goals to fall into their net during that period.