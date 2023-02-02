SPORT

Video: Newcastle Can’t Stop Man United From Lifting Carabao Cup

Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw has insisted that Newcastle United can’t stop the Red Devils from winning the Carabao Cup.

A 2-0 win on Wednesday night saw United through 5-0 on aggregate against Nottingham Forest.

Shaw said: “Very special. It shows where we are at the moment. The boys are in a good moment and we feel the crowd are with us.

“It’s a final we can really look forward to but we have a few big games first before we go there.

“It’s extremely pleasing but there’s no point going to a final if we don’t win it. It’s where we want to be.

“We want to get this club back to where it should be which is winning trophies. Newcastle are an extremely good team but it’s a big moment for us in where we want to go.”

