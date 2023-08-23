SPORT

Video: New Sports Minister Enoh Charges Nigerian Referees To Be Africa’s Best

New Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, used the opportunity of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium tour on Wednesday, August 23 to visit the Referee Assessors who were holding their yearly development program in Abuja and charged them to aspire to be the best in Africa.

Addressing the referees, the minister urged the Nigerian referees to constantly update themselves with the new knowledge of the game, and make positive impacts on the domestic leagues in Nigeria as well as African football.

Read Also:Sports Minister Enoh Laments Decay Of Moshood Abiola National Stadium

“Over the years, referees in Nigeria have been heavily criticized over their performances in our leagues, but I want to trust that we will build on the recent successes achieved and win the confidence of our people,” Enoh started.

He added: “Referees are critical stakeholders of the game, and we need them to be at their best at all times, for the growth of our football. You have the potential to be the best in Africa and you must work hard to be.”

The minister was received by the chairperson of the referees committee, Mrs Faith Irabor, who thanked him and assured him that Nigerian referees are galvanized to be the best in the African continent.

By Richard Jideaka Abuja


