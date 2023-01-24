Video: Neville Backs Nketiah For England Senior Call-up

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Eddie Nketiah has a ‘real opportunity’ to push himself towards a first senior Three Lions of England cap.

Fresh off a match-winning display against United, Neville backed Nketiah to soon become part of Gareth Southgate’s senior plans.

Southgate was in attendance at the Emirates on Sunday to watch Nketiah continue his fine form for Mikel Arteta’s side in the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

“Nketiah, you look at him and the dearth of English centre forwards… I think he’s got a real opportunity at the moment,” Neville said on the Gary Neville podcast monitored by Daily Mail.

“(Dominic) Calvert-Lewin’s not quite there at the moment. (Callum) Wilson is good, but is he going to be around another three, four, five years? Harry Kane, we know, is fantastic. (Jamie) Vardy obviously is not here anymore.”

Neville believes Nketiah would do well to remain focused on the promising role he is currently undertaking at club level.

“But at the moment, the best thing that Eddie Nketiah can do is really just contribute to this Arsenal team and this very special run that they’re on,” he said. “And this very special season that they’re having.”

Nketiah’s international future is still undecided,despite turning down Ghana prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

While the decision was a blow to the Black Stars, Nketiah has yet to declare his intention to play for England, nor rule out ever appearing for the country of his parents.

