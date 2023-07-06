Video: Nelson Signs New Long-Term Contract At Arsenal

Reiss Nelson has extended his contract at Premier League giants Arsenal.

The Gunners disclosed this in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“Reiss Nelson has signed a new long-term contract.

“The 23-year-old played a vital role last season, making 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring and assisting both three times, including his memorable late winner against Bournemouth in March,” the club stated.

“Since joining us at the age of just eight years old, Reiss has progressed through our Academy, playing a key part at all age categories throughout his development.

“Reiss’ senior debut was another memorable moment, as he picked up silverware coming on as a substitute in our 2017 FA Community Shield victory over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

“The following season saw Reiss rewarded with a new long-term contract, in a season where he gained valuable experience in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim. During his time in Germany, our Academy graduate made 29 appearances for Hoffenheim, scoring seven goals and assisting once.

“After his time in Germany, Reiss returned to our first team squad, playing a valuable role in our 2020 FA Cup success. He scored the only goal in our third-round win against Leeds United at Emirates Stadium, with the season ending with Reiss’ second trophy with the club, when he was in the squad for our 2-1 FA Cup Final win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

“To gain further valuable experience in his development, Reiss joined Eredivisie side, Feyenoord on a season-long loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

“Our forward played 32 matches for the Dutch side, which included reaching the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, where his side narrowly lost 1-0 to AS Roma. Reiss scored four goals and assisted seven times in all competitions for the Dutch team.

“Reiss’ new contract is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

