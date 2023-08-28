Video: Ndidi Set To Join Awoniyi, Aina, Dennis At Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest will submit a bid for Wilfred Ndidi this week, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Romano revealed that the Tricky Trees have already agreed personal terms with the Nigeria international.





Forest are now expected to start negotiations with Leicester City to seal the deal.

“Nottingham Forest set to bid for Wilfred Ndidi, proposal expected to be submitted soon for Nigerian DM as he’s top target 🚨🔴🌳 #NFFC,” Romano wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Understand personal terms have been agreed and negotiations will now start between clubs.

“Forest will push to make it happen.”

Ndidi has one year left on his contract with Leicester City and the Foxes will be willing to sell the midfielder for the right fee instead of losing him for free next summer.

The 26-year-olf has previously been linked with a move to Fenerbahce and Bayern Munich.