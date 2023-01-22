SPORT

Video: Ndidi Injured Again, Out For Couple Of Weeks

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 5 hours ago
Wilfred Ndidi will spend a couple of weeks on the sidelines as a result of injury.

Ndidi sustained a muscle strain injury in training, according to Leicester City reporter, Owynn Palmer-Atkins.

“Brendan Rodgers tells me that Wilfred Ndidi has suffered a muscle strain in training and will be out for a couple of weeks,” Palmer-Atkins wrote on his Twitter handle.

The midfielder missed Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as a result of the setback.

The Nigeria international has been plagued with injuries in recent times.

Ndidi has played just 16 games in all competitions for the Foxes this season.

