Video: Ndidi, Iheanacho Features As Arsenal Pip Leicester To Go Five Points Clear Of Man City

Wilfred Ndidi wore the captain’s armband while Kelechi Iheanacho started for Leicester who lost 1-0 to Arsenal at King Power in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The win saw Arsenal go five points clear of Manchester City who will be guests to Bournemouth later on Saturday.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli got the only goal one minute into the second half.

Arsenal had earlier gotten on the score sheet in the first half through Leandro Trossard but after VAR check it was ruled out, after Ben White was adjudged to have held Leicester keeper’s hand in the build up to the goal.

Iheanacho also had the ball at the back of the net but his effort was ruled out for offside.

At Goodison Park Alex Iwobi played for 70 minutes before being substituted in Everton’s 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

A penalty from Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia’s strike sealed the win for Villa.

The result leaves Everton in 18th place in the league table.

Another Super Eagles star Paul Onuachu was in action for bottom side Southampton who lost 1-0 away to Leeds.

Onuachu, who is yet to open his goals account for Southampton, had to be replaced in the 63rd minute.

And in another Premier League game, Emmanuel Dennis was benched in Nottingham Forest’s 4-0 loss at West Ham.

