SPORT

Video: Ndidi Fit To Face Tottenham Hotspur – Rodgers

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is fit for the Foxes Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Ndidi has been sidelined for the past two weeks after sustaining an injury in training.

Mega Millions Naija

The midfielder has missed the Foxes last three games across all competitions.

Rodgers has however provided a positive injury update on the Nigeria international ahead of Spurs visit to the King Power Stadium.

“He’s back in training and hopefully should be fine for the weekend,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

Ndidi, who has struggled to stay fit in recent times, has featured in 14 Premier League games for the former Premier League champions this season.

Leicester City are currently in 14th position on the Premier League table with 21 points after 21 matches.


By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

‘I will not go, I’m staying here’ – Silva tells Reece James after extending his contract

6 mins ago

Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites

15 mins ago

The Possible Reason Why Bellingham Wants To Snub Chelsea And Real Madrid For Liverpool Next Summer

24 mins ago

Current Laliga Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button