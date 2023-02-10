Video: Ndidi Fit To Face Tottenham Hotspur – Rodgers

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is fit for the Foxes Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Ndidi has been sidelined for the past two weeks after sustaining an injury in training.

The midfielder has missed the Foxes last three games across all competitions.

Rodgers has however provided a positive injury update on the Nigeria international ahead of Spurs visit to the King Power Stadium.

“He’s back in training and hopefully should be fine for the weekend,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

Ndidi, who has struggled to stay fit in recent times, has featured in 14 Premier League games for the former Premier League champions this season.

Leicester City are currently in 14th position on the Premier League table with 21 points after 21 matches.



By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.