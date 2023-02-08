SPORT

Video: Napoli Won’t Entertain Bid For Osimhen -De Laurentiis –

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis has warned suitors he is not willing to sell the Nigerian any time soon.

Osimhen is reportedly a subject of interest from Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester United.

There are reports the two clubs are prepared to break the British transfer record to bring the striker to England this summer.

But De Laurentiis has categorically stated the 24-year-old is not for sale.

“He (Osimhen) is not for sale! Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts,” he told the influential German newspaper Bild.

The forward is currently the top scorer in the Italian top-flight with 16 goals from 17 appearances.

He has a contract with Napoli till June 2025.

