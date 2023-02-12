Video: Napoli Vs Cremonese – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli vs Cremonese – After defeating Spezia in the Serie A by a score of 0-3 last week, Napoli will be seeking another triumph. In that contest, SSC Napoli had 69% of the ball and 12 shot attempts, of which 5 were successful.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (47′) and Victor Osimhen (68′, 73′) scored goals for SSC Napoli. On the other hand, Spezia made 9 attempts at goal.

The defence of SSC Napoli has worked very hard, as shown by their recent results. The total number of goals scored by SSC Napoli in their last six games is 4, which demonstrates how sparing they have been.

SSC Napoli have won all 13 of their home league games coming into this match. Cremonese have had a fantastic season, and their visiting fans will be hoping for a better result after losing to Lecce in Serie A last time out.

In that game, Cremonese had 58% of the possession, and 3 of their 12 shots on goal were successful. Lecce made nine attempts on goal, four of which were successful. Lecce scored goals through Federico Baschirotto (58′) and Strefezza (69′).

Prior to this match, Cremonese had success in front of goal, scoring eight goals in their previous six games. Although their manager, Davide Ballardini, will undoubtedly view it favourably,

Cremonese have also struggled defensively, losing six of those seven games. However, it is uncertain whether that trend will hold true in this upcoming game.

Cremonese had lost their previous ten league games away from home before they entered this matchup. It’s definitely not a good run.

Napoli vs Cremonese – Betting Analysis

Luciano Spalletti, the manager of Napoli, has no fitness concerns to speak of heading into this matchup because his team is completely free of injuries and ready to play.

Davide Ballardini, the manager of Cremonese, is now working with fewer team alternatives than he would like. The following players are unable to feature in today’s game because of injuries: Giacomo Quagliata (hamstring injury), Luka Lochoshvili (tear in the abductor muscle), David Okereke (tear in the abductor muscle), and Cristian Buonaiuto (biceps femoris muscle injury).

Against this SSC Napoli side, we believe the Cremonese will have sufficient opportunities to score a goal; nevertheless, the number of goals they concede could end up being higher than the number of goals they score. .

What are the best odds for this match?

Looking at the bookies’ prices on the 90-minute result market, staking on SSC Napoli win is best priced at 1.17, a bet on the game finishing all-square is 8, and selecting a win for Cremonese gets you 15. They’re the best returns on offer as of now.

Napoli vs Cremonese: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Home Win



