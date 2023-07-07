Video: Napoli To Insert Release Clause In Osimhen’s New Contract

Napoli are considering inserting a release clause in Victor Osimhen’s new contract.

The Nigeria international is edging close to signing a new contract with the Partenopei.

The 24-year-old caught the eye after netting 26 times in 32 appearances to help Napoli win the Scudetto last season.

Read Also: Naija Super 8: Akwa United Boss Osho Confident Of Good Outing

Osimhen has attracted the interest of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are pushing to tie down the striker to a new long-term contract, extending his stay from 2025 to 2027.

Osimhen would be given a significant raise, from €4.5m net to €7m net per season, and a release clause could be included in his contract – worth around €100-120m.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.