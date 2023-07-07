SPORT

Video: Napoli To Insert Release Clause In Osimhen's New Contract

Napoli are considering inserting a release clause in Victor Osimhen’s new contract.

The Nigeria international is edging close to signing a new contract with the Partenopei.

The 24-year-old caught the eye after netting 26 times in 32 appearances to help Napoli win the Scudetto last season.

Osimhen has attracted the interest of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are pushing to tie down the striker to a new long-term contract, extending his stay from 2025 to 2027.

Osimhen would be given a significant raise, from €4.5m net to €7m net per season, and a release clause could be included in his contract – worth around €100-120m.

