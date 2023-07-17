SPORT

Video: Napoli Sporting Director Talks Up ‘Unique Player’ Osimhen

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 339 1 minute read

Newly appointed Napoli sporting director Mauro Meluso has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen.

Meluso also stated that it will be significant achievement for him to keep the Nigeria international at the club.

Msport

The Italian appointment was confirmed last week by Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis.

He replaced Cristiano Guintoli who moved to Serie A rivals Juventus this month.

Read Also: 2023 WWC: Ebi Relishing Sixth World Cup Appearance

“I’ve just arrived, and I understand that retaining Osimhen would be a significant achievement,” Meluso was quoted by Tutto Napoli.

” He brings a unique dimension to the team, and players like him are few and far between.

“However, I am still getting acquainted with the situation, and we will evaluate all options collectively with the management. Any decision made will be a joint one.”

Osimhen was top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals from 32 appearances.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Kvaratskhelia To Newcastle, Marcus Rashford To Sign New Man United Deal

6 mins ago

VAL vs FOR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

18 mins ago

Video: Same Different Between Promotions Casinos Wagering Canada?

20 mins ago

The Four Managers That Won The Premier League in Their First Season

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button