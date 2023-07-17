Video: Napoli Sporting Director Talks Up ‘Unique Player’ Osimhen

Newly appointed Napoli sporting director Mauro Meluso has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen.

Meluso also stated that it will be significant achievement for him to keep the Nigeria international at the club.

The Italian appointment was confirmed last week by Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis.

He replaced Cristiano Guintoli who moved to Serie A rivals Juventus this month.

“I’ve just arrived, and I understand that retaining Osimhen would be a significant achievement,” Meluso was quoted by Tutto Napoli.

” He brings a unique dimension to the team, and players like him are few and far between.

“However, I am still getting acquainted with the situation, and we will evaluate all options collectively with the management. Any decision made will be a joint one.”

Osimhen was top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals from 32 appearances.

