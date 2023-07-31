SPORT

Video: Napoli Reject Huge Al Hilal Offer For Osimhen

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 51 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

Serie A champions, Napoli have turned down an offer in the region of €140m from Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Hilal for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is also not willing to make the move despite the Blue Waves offering him an extraordinary €60m per season.

MSport

Al Hilal are also expected to return with an improved bid for the Nigeria international.

Read Also: 2023 WWC: Shorunmu Thumbs Up Super Falcons Round Of 16 Qualification

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has set the price-tag at over €150m.

Osimhen is discussing a deal that would be worth €7m per season plus bonuses at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The forward caught the eye after emerging top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals from 32 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 51 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

CAF celebrates Nigeria after becoming 1st African team to qualify for round of 16 of 2023 FIFA WWC

6 mins ago

Nigeria has advanced to the Round of 16, Checkout the results and the teams that got eliminated

18 mins ago

Video: ‘Leaving Bayern Munich Hurts Me’ –Mane

21 mins ago

Transfer News: Liverpool to send second bid for Lavia soon, Arsenal are still in talks to sign Raya.

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button