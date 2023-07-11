SPORT

Video: Napoli President Reveals Only Club That Can Buy Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has stated that only Paris Saint-Germain can afford Victor Osimhen.

De Laurentiis declared on Monday that the Partenopei intend to keep the Nigerian international and will only consider selling him for a lucrative offer.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move for Osimhen.

De Laurentiis however stated that only Ligue 1 champions, PSG can meet his valuation of the player.

“The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain,” he told Mediaset.

“If Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m… we wait and we see what happens”.

“I personally think that Victor will stay here.”

Osimhen was top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals from 32 league games.

By Adeboye Amosu

