Video: Napoli President Claims Victor Osimhen Sold Indecent Proposal

Several top European clubs have their eye on signing Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker is a hot commodity that plans to stay at Napoli for the upcoming season, according to the club president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Reports have surfaced that Laurentiis will ask €150 million to sell the star player. He is linked to such suitors as Manchester United and PSG.

The Napoli president spoke with the media about Osimhen transfer rumors and tried to cast doubt. He says that the star player will stay at the club even though rival clubs are showing interest.

Laurentiis pointed out that if Osimhen did leave the club, quality players could be recruited. Napoli wants to secure top-tier players to help boost their way to success. The president said that Osimhen will wear the Napoli shirt for sure. If an indecent proposal arrives, the club will move on and find more top talent.

Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were brought to the team last season to help push the team to victory. Osimhen’s decision to stay with Napoli will help the team as it tries to retain the title during the upcoming season.

Over the next few weeks, we should see how Osimhen’s future will unfold. Naturally, all eyes are on the team and if Osimhen will stay with Napoli. Will other teams bring huge deals to the table to try and claim the striker?

Osimhen has major goal-scoring ability and can easily help impact Napoli’s success positively. He was a highlight last season and boosted big odds for scores every game with online and retail sportsbooks. Operators like DraftKings feature Osimhen as a favorite to score in their league odds.

The odds will certainly change at sportsbooks and for the Napoli team if Osimhen decides to leave and pursue his sports career with another club. Only time will tell what will happen in this scenario.

