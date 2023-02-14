Video: Napoli Place Over £100m Price Tag On Osimhen

Serie A club Napoli have reportedly given the asking price for their prized asset, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Football Insider, Osimhen is valued at about £100 million+ and add ons might be included in the deal.

Osimhen has been linked to several clubs this season as he is in scintillating form.

He is the current highest goalscorer in the Italian League with 17 goals and three assists in 18 games.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a top striker having made high profile recruitments in almost every other department this season including Enzo Fernandez from Benfica and Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

They are looking to bid for Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen joined Napoli from French Ligue 1 side Lille in July 2020.

The 24 year old has a total of 18 goals and three assists in 22 games across all competitions for Napoli this season so far.

Napoli are currently leading the Serie A title race with 59 points from 22 matches.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League with 31 points obtained from 22 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.