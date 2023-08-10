SPORT

Video: Napoli Have No Plan To Sell Osimhen -De Laurentiis,

Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has reiterated that the club is not prepared to sell Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

Recall that the Nigerian international has been linked to a mega money move to Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Hila after the clubs such as Man United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG have initially indicated interest to sign him.

However, in a chat with Sky News, De Laurentiis, stated that the Partenopei will not sell their talismanic forward.

“Osimhen will stay here. He won’t leave,” he told Sky.

“He’s under contract until June 2025, where should he go? Contracts should be respected.

“We have been on the same page with Osimhen since day one. Don’t be worried.

