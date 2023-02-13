SPORT

Video: Napoli Fans Queue To Buy Osimhen’s Mask

Napoli fans now look forward to buying replicas of Victor Osimhen’s mask on matchdays according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Replicas of Osimhen’s mask were on sale in the stalls outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and hundreds of fans were seen queueing to buy the gadget on Sunday, before their game with Cremonese.

Majority of the fans also bought his shirt to go with the mask.

Read Also: Europa Play-offs: Two Man United Stars Out Of First-Leg Clash With Barcelona

The Nigeria international is Serie A’s leading scorer with 17 goals in 18 matches, including eight in the last six appearances

Napoli are on course to win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are enjoying a 16-point lead over second-placed Inter who have a game in hand.

